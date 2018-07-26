Eva Igo Gets Eliminated From 'World of Dance' In Shocking Upset By Avery & Marcus

Eva Igo competes in the "Duels" Episode 209 on "World of Dance." (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
Eva Igo nearly won "World of Dance" last season, but this season she was booted from the competition early on in the duels when she faced off against a young dance pair named Avery and Marcus.
Eva put on a powerful and emotional performance — filled with tons of her typical tricks, leaps and kicks — to Kesha's "Praying." And while the performance was definitely stunning, judge Derek Hough critiqued her for running from one movement to the next without slowing down.
Eva faced off against Avery and Marcus in the duels and their trick-filled routine featured some shocking lifts that left the judges gobsmacked. Avery's final movement, where she did a flip into a stationary lift was nothing short of incredible.
The judges praised them for their creativity and called out the fact that they also gave an emotional performance, but it didn't feel as rushed.
In the end — it was Avery and Marcus who snagged the highest score, taking them to the next round.
"You just took down a giant," Jennifer Lopez told Avery and Marcus.