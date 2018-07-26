Eva Igo Gets Eliminated From 'World of Dance' In Shocking Upset By Avery & Marcus

Eva Igo nearly won "World of Dance" last season, but this season she was booted from the competition early on in the duels when she faced off against a young dance pair named Avery and Marcus.

Eva put on a powerful and emotional performance — filled with tons of her typical tricks, leaps and kicks — to Kesha's "Praying." And while the performance was definitely stunning, judge Derek Hough critiqued her for running from one movement to the next without slowing down.