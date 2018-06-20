Eva Longoria Gives Birth To A Baby Boy: Meet Santiago Enrique Bastón!

Eva Longoria is a momma!



The "Desperate Housewives" alum and her husband, José Bastón, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Santiago Enrique Bastón, on June 19.

The duo announced the happy news to HOLA! USA alongside a photo of Eva cradling little Santiago.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," the couple told the outlet.

The couple's son was born just two years after they said "I do" in a stunning wedding in Mexico. Eva definitely had tons of special moments throughout her pregnancy. Earlier this week she posted this sweet photo where she is cradling her baby bump and rocking her Mexico jersey for the World Cup game!