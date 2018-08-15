Eva Longoria Kisses Her Baby Boy In Adorable New Photo

Eva Longoria can't help but keep sharing adorable new photos of her baby boy, Sebastian Baston. 

The "Desperate Housewives" alum shared another photo from her spread with Hola Magazine, and this time she's giving her baby boy a little smooch. Little Sebastian is wrapped in a baby blue blanket and looks peaceful and asleep. 

Kisses for my little angel ???????? #BabyBaston (????: @bernardodoral for @usahola)

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

This is the latest snap from their adorable spread. 

Eva has previously shared these photos — and they are all just as cute! 

Santi is already enjoying Mamá’s jokes. Happy Sunday everyone! #BabyBaston (????: @bernardodoral for @usahola)

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Here he is again at his first photo shoot with mamá! I haven’t had a chance to post more photos because I’m slowing coming back from maternity leave — but this one is so precious! He’s more than I could have ever asked for! Thank you @bernardodoral for capturing the beauty of my son, which I get to see everyday! ❤???????? @usahola #BabyBaston

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Eva and her husband Jose welcomed little Sebastian on June 19 in Los Angeles. 

