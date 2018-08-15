Eva Longoria Kisses Her Baby Boy In Adorable New Photo

Eva Longoria can't help but keep sharing adorable new photos of her baby boy, Sebastian Baston.
The "Desperate Housewives" alum shared another photo from her spread with Hola Magazine, and this time she's giving her baby boy a little smooch. Little Sebastian is wrapped in a baby blue blanket and looks peaceful and asleep.
This is the latest snap from their adorable spread.
Eva has previously shared these photos — and they are all just as cute!
Eva and her husband Jose welcomed little Sebastian on June 19 in Los Angeles.