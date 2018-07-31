Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Waves Hello In Adorable First Full Photo

Eva Longoria's little boy is ready for his close-up!
The new mom shared the first look at her newborn son's face on Tuesday, giving her Instagram followers a peek at the pair cuddling together on the cover of HOLA! USA magazine.
"Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world," Eva wrote.
Her caption was quite literal, as the 6-week-old was snapped holding his little hand up for the camera. His famous mama couldn't look more proud, cradling Santiago in her arms while sporting an ear-to-ear grin.
Eva and Santiago's HOLA! USA cover doesn't hit newsstands until Aug. 10, but the 42-year-old confessed that she "couldn't wait" to show off the sweet mother-son photo.
Parenthood has seemed like a perfect fit for the actress and director since she gave birth in June, and she's already sought advice from her fellow celebrity moms.
"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding? I feel like I'm always in a messy top bun!" Eva joked on Instagram earlier this month, captioning a fresh-faced photo of herself with Santiago nestled against her chest.
The former "Desperate Housewives" star has been candid about the early struggles, too. Eva didn't wait long to go back to work and admitted that her first post-baby photo shoot was tough.
"Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breast feed and work around Santiago's schedule," she wrote on Instagram, less than a month postpartum.
Judging from Santiago's adorable magazine debut, it looks like working together has been a sweet solution for this pair so far!
