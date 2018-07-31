Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Waves Hello In Adorable First Full Photo

Her caption was quite literal, as the 6-week-old was snapped holding his little hand up for the camera. His famous mama couldn't look more proud, cradling Santiago in her arms while sporting an ear-to-ear grin.

Eva and Santiago's HOLA! USA cover doesn't hit newsstands until Aug. 10, but the 42-year-old confessed that she "couldn't wait" to show off the sweet mother-son photo.

Parenthood has seemed like a perfect fit for the actress and director since she gave birth in June, and she's already sought advice from her fellow celebrity moms.

