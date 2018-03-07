Eva Longoria Reveals Kerry Washington Is Her Biggest Helper As She Preps For Baby!

Leave it to the ultimate fixer, "Scandal's" Kerry Washington to be a huge help when it comes to prepping for baby!

Eva Longoria revealed in an exclusive interview with Access that she's been totally leaning on her bestie as she preps to welcome her first child, a baby boy, with husband José Bastón.

"Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I've been leaning on during pregnancy," Eva dished to Access. "She helped me find a baby nurse, and [figure out what] a doula is. She's been an endless source of information."

Plus, she also hooked Eva up with a ton of maternity clothes!

"And she gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes. It's like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I'll pass it on. Kerry's been amazing," Eva dished.