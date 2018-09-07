Eva Longoria Showers Her Adorable Son Santiago With Kisses In Sweet Snap

Pucker up!

Eva Longoria Bastón can't get enough of her baby boy! The new mom showered her 2-month-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón with sweet kisses in an adorable snap posted on her Instagram on Friday.

The photo shows the newborn dressed up in a striped onesie as his mama plants a big wet one on his chubby cheek. "Smooches for Santi #BabyBaston," the actress captioned the cute pic.