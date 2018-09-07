Eva Longoria Showers Her Adorable Son Santiago With Kisses In Sweet Snap

Pucker up!
Eva Longoria Bastón can't get enough of her baby boy! The new mom showered her 2-month-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón with sweet kisses in an adorable snap posted on her Instagram on Friday.
The photo shows the newborn dressed up in a striped onesie as his mama plants a big wet one on his chubby cheek. "Smooches for Santi #BabyBaston," the actress captioned the cute pic.
The former "Desperate Housewives" star hasn't been shy about showing off her son on social media. But who can blame her? He's absolutely precious!
On Thursday, little Santi joined his mom at work on the set of ABC's "Grand Hotel." The duo posed alongside Roselyn Sanchez and her son Dylan. "Bring your Baby to Work Day! #BabyBaston #BabyDylan #GrandHotelBabies," Eva wrote on Instagram.
The 43-year-old actress and producer documented her return to work back on Aug. 20 with another cute picture of her "assistant director."
"First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston," the star wrote.
Eva welcomed her first child with husband Jose Bastn on June 19. The couple announced the news in Hola! USA and gushed to the magazine, "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."
-- Gabi Duncan