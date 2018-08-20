Eva Longoria Spends Lazy Sunday Cuddling With Baby Santiago

No brightcove id
Eva Longoria is chilling out with her newborn baby — and it's the cutest thing ever.
In a new photo posted on Sunday, Eva is cuddling with her baby boy, Santiago and enjoying some downtime. She and her baby are color-coordinated in matching blue ensembles. Little Santiago is completely asleep on mama's chest.
"Lazy Kinda Sunday ☀️⛱," she wrote alongside the pic.
The "Desperate Housewives" star is clearly enjoying motherhood. She'd been posting tons of photos of her baby boy after welcoming him on June 19 in Los Angeles.
This is Eva's first child with husband José Baston.