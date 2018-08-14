Eva Longoria Stuns Without Makeup On Post-Baby Date Night!

Eva Longoria was on a mama's night out!
Eva was spotted makeup-free and looking fabulous for a night out with hubby Jose 'Pepe' Bastón, 49, at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, on Monday evening.
The "Desperate Housewives" star looked better than ever as she enjoyed a well-deserved break from looking after her newborn, Santiago.
Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston are seen on August 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
The brunette beauty showed off her maternal glow with no make-up and her long hair swept back in the front. She rocked a sleek black blouse and a pair of white skinny jeans with a set of clear high-heels.
Eva's husband Jose wore a green blazer with a slim-fit striped shirt, khakis, and a pair of green Adidas shoes.
Eva and Jose welcomed their first child together, Santiago, on June 19. The new mother has expressed that her bond with her son is indescribable and feels anxious about returning to work.
"I actually miss him when he's sleeping, so I'm like 'Ugh. Hurry up and wake up so I can play with you!' The thought of going back to work…I get anxiety thinking about it," Eva told Hello! Magazine last week.
"My son will be two and a half months old and I can't even think about it right now...I enjoy our routine and our days together," Eva told Hello! Magazine last week.Aw, it looks like Eva is loving motherhood.