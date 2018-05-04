Evan Rachel Wood Calls Out DJ Khaled For His Controversial Stance On Sex

Evan Rachel Wood is one in a number of celebrities who are calling DJ Khaled out for his controversial stance on reciprocating sex in a relationship.

Twitter was abuzz on Friday after a 2015 radio interview with the music mogul resurfaced, in which the he said that he "never" performs oral sex on his partner.

"I believe a woman should praise the man – you know, the king," he explained to "The Breakfast Club's" Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee. "If you're holdin' it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise."

Khaled then suggested that being the family breadwinner was a sufficient gesture. "The man should praise the queen, but my way of praising is: 'How was dinner? You like the house you livin' in? You like all them clothes you're getting? I'm taking care of your family.' I'm taking care of my family, you know? Putting in the work."

When Angela asked if he would take issue if his partner similarly opted out of the act, Khaled said he would. "[There are] different rules for men ... There's some things that y'all" – referring to women – "might not wanna do ... It gotta get done."

