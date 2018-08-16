Evan Ross Takes His Daughter Jagger Shopping and Looks Beyond Excited To Be Training A Fashionista!

Evan Ross has a budding fashionista on his hands — and he's clearly loving it!
Evan took his daughter, Jagger, 3, out for a day of shopping and he is clearly a proud papa that he's showing his little girl a thing or two about style. In the cute snaps, Evan and Jagger are hitting the streets of New York City (looking more fly than Carrie Bradshaw herself) and checking themselves out in a mirror. He captioned the pics, "And we shop."
Evan, who is married to Ashlee Simpson Ross, looks like the super dapper dude he is in a set of black skinny jeans, a white T-shirt and a big hat. For her part, Jagger looks adorable in a black and white gingham dress. The little tot can't stop smiling in all the photos!
Seriously, could this father-daughter duo get any cuter!? We think not.
