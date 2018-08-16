Evan Ross Takes His Daughter Jagger Shopping and Looks Beyond Excited To Be Training A Fashionista!

Evan Ross has a budding fashionista on his hands — and he's clearly loving it!

Evan took his daughter, Jagger, 3, out for a day of shopping and he is clearly a proud papa that he's showing his little girl a thing or two about style. In the cute snaps, Evan and Jagger are hitting the streets of New York City (looking more fly than Carrie Bradshaw herself) and checking themselves out in a mirror. He captioned the pics, "And we shop."