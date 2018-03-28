Evans Vs. Hemsworth: Which Chris Rocks The Mustache Better?

(Getty Images)
Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth will fight for the galaxy in the upcoming blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," but the two Marvel stars are currently in the midst of a very hairy face-off of their own.
Both actors have recently ditched their clean-shaven mugs and debuted epic mustaches ahead of the "Infinity War" premiere next month.
Evans' furry friend made its first public appearance during the Broadway opening night performance of "Lobby Hero" on March 26. The play stars Evans as a swaggering cop, so could the mustache be a part of his method acting?
(Getty Images)
Here he is looking adorable alongside his "Captain America" co-star Sebastian Stan – also known as "Bucky with the good hair."
(Getty Images)
Similarly, Hemsworth revealed his whiskers were for a part in the upcoming film "Bad Times at the El Royale."
After debuting his dashing 'stache on Instagram March 12, Hemsworth has continued to flaunt his crumb catchers all over social media.
Now we mustache you: Which Avenger rocks their facial hair better?
Is it Evans, with his stern, fatherly 'stache?
(Getty Images)
Or do you fancy Hemsworth's rural and bristly mouthbrow?
But let's be real, can anyone compete with Iron Man?
(Getty Images)