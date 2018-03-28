Evans Vs. Hemsworth: Which Chris Rocks The Mustache Better?

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth will fight for the galaxy in the upcoming blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," but the two Marvel stars are currently in the midst of a very hairy face-off of their own.

Both actors have recently ditched their clean-shaven mugs and debuted epic mustaches ahead of the "Infinity War" premiere next month.

Evans' furry friend made its first public appearance during the Broadway opening night performance of "Lobby Hero" on March 26. The play stars Evans as a swaggering cop, so could the mustache be a part of his method acting?