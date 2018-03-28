Evans Vs. Hemsworth: Which Chris Rocks The Mustache Better?

Evans Hemsworth Social

(Getty Images)

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth will fight for the galaxy in the upcoming blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," but the two Marvel stars are currently in the midst of a very hairy face-off of their own.

Both actors have recently ditched their clean-shaven mugs and debuted epic mustaches ahead of the "Infinity War" premiere next month.

Evans' furry friend made its first public appearance during the Broadway opening night performance of "Lobby Hero" on March 26. The play stars Evans as a swaggering cop, so could the mustache be a part of his method acting?

Chris Evans makes his Broadway debut as he takes his opening night curtain call in the play 'Lobby Hero' on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre on March 26, 2018 in New York City

(Getty Images)

Here he is looking adorable alongside his "Captain America" co-star Sebastian Stan – also known as "Bucky with the good hair." 

Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan pose at the opening night after party for the play 'Lobby Hero' on Broadway at Bryant Park Grill on March 26, 2018 in New York City

(Getty Images)

Similarly, Hemsworth revealed his whiskers were for a part in the upcoming film "Bad Times at the El Royale."

Tryin to find the look for Bad Times at the El Royale written and directed by Drew Goddard. I shot one of my first films with Drew a few years back called Cabin in the Woods. He’s one of my favorite people and one of the most talented in the game, this script blew my mind and the films gonna do the same ????????#dirtymo @luca_vannella #missedaspot

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

After debuting his dashing 'stache on Instagram March 12, Hemsworth has continued to flaunt his crumb catchers all over social media.

This new selfie stick is so cool #amidoingitright #selfiestickadventures @azzagrist

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Now we mustache you: Which Avenger rocks their facial hair better?

Is it Evans, with his stern, fatherly 'stache?

Chris Evans attends the 'Lobby Hero' Broadway opening night party at Bryant Park Grill on March 26, 2018 in New York City

(Getty Images)

Or do you fancy Hemsworth's rural and bristly mouthbrow?

Mustache @chrishemsworth is my favorite Chris Hemsworth ????????

A post shared by Access (@accessonline) on

But let's be real, can anyone compete with Iron Man?

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood

(Getty Images)

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News