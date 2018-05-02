Faith Hill Is In Love With Tim McGraw's Smooch Face

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Faith Hill showed off one of her husband Tim McGraw's most lovable qualities in honor of his birthday — his smooch face!
The "Breathe" singer celebrated her hubby's 51st birthday on Tuesday by posting a photo on Instagram. In the sweet snap she's giving him a kiss on the cheek and he's smiling like a champ. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️. You give good smooch face😘💃🏼. I love you!"
Aww! The pair, who have been married since 1996, seem more in love than ever.
The country music duo have also been busy this year out on their Soul 2 Soul Tour, which was just nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. We'll have to see if they win the award on May 20 on NBC at 5:00 PM PST.