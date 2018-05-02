Faith Hill Is In Love With Tim McGraw's Smooch Face

Faith Hill showed off one of her husband Tim McGraw's most lovable qualities in honor of his birthday — his smooch face!

The "Breathe" singer celebrated her hubby's 51st birthday on Tuesday by posting a photo on Instagram. In the sweet snap she's giving him a kiss on the cheek and he's smiling like a champ. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️. You give good smooch face😘💃🏼. I love you!"