Faith Hill Is In Love With Tim McGraw's Smooch Face

Faith Hill showed off one of her husband Tim McGraw's most lovable qualities in honor of his birthday — his smooch face!

The "Breathe" singer celebrated her hubby's 51st birthday on Tuesday by posting a photo on Instagram. In the sweet snap she's giving him a kiss on the cheek and he's smiling like a champ. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️. You give good smooch face😘💃🏼. I love you!"

Happy Birthday to my one and only❤️❤️❤️. You give good smooch face????????????. I love you!

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

Aww! The pair, who have been married since 1996, seem more in love than ever. 

The country music duo have also been busy this year out on their Soul 2 Soul Tour, which was just nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. We'll have to see if they win the award on May 20 on NBC at 5:00 PM PST. 

