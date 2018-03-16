Fans Are Freaking Out Over Captain America's Fate In 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer

Is Captain America going to make it this time?

Fans had a social media tizzy on Friday after the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" was released and it looked like Cap (played by Chris Evans) was getting into a pretty nasty battle with Thanos.

The trailer begins with Gamora (Zoe Saldana) giving an update on Thanos' evil background.

"The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal—to wipe out half the universe. If he gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers, just like that," Gamora says.

Naturally, The Avengers come together to try and take down Thanos — but once the battle begins, it looks like all the members of the superhero crew have a tough time with the baddie.

In one scene, Thanos seems to be laughing as he takes on Captain America — leaving many fans concerned about the fate of their favorite American hero.

Check out the reactions below!