Fans Battle Over Who Did The Lip Filler Removal First: Farrah Abraham or Kylie Jenner?

There's a mini battle brewing between fans of Farrah Abraham and Kylie Jenner after both gals had their lip fillers removed recently.
On Wednesday, Farrah shared a video of herself having her lip fillers removed by her doctor Dr. Sheila Nazarian. She captioned the video, "June 14th : Get your lip filler out the right way for more see @drsheilanazarian 😘😘😘💋💋💋."
Farrah's video came just days after Kylie revealed on Monday in an Instagram comment that she had gotten her lip fillers removed. Fans immediately trashed Farrah for copying Kylie's lead on having her fillers removed and accused her of trying to jump on Kylie's bandwagon, but Farrah fans were quick to note that Farrah had captioned her Instagram post with "June 14." Aka she strategically noted that she had taken out her fillers weeks before Kylie ever did.
To further drive the point home that she took her fillers out first, Farrah re-tweeted an InTouch Weekly story showing that she had "started the trend."
Well, there you have it folks — everyone's getting their fillers out these days.