Fans Were Shook When Ricky Martin Showed Up At Eugenie's Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank included plenty of A-listers, but there was one in particular that shocked fans – singer, Ricky Martin!
When the 46-year-old arrived with his husband, Swedish artist Jwan Yosef, wedding watchers were confused and wondered how the royal couple knew the "Livin' La Vida Loca" hitmaker!
Fans took to Twitter to react to the surprise wedding attendee:
Ricky looked dashing in a 3-piece suit paired with a pale blue tie and embroidered ascot. "The Voice" Australia coach was also sporting a neat beard to the royal affair!
So, how does he know the Queen's granddaughter?
It is speculated that the two met last year while attending a party for Art Basel in Miami, the Daily Mail reports.
On Friday, Ricky and the rest of the couple's famous attendees watched as they took their vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
With the Queen's emerald crown on her head, Eugenie sure didn't disappoint with this all-star guest list!