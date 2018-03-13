'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Trailer Shows Off Jude Law As Dumbledore

Jude Law has joined the Wizarding World!

In the first trailer for, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," fans get their first peek at a young Professor Albus Dumbledore, played by Law. The charismatic actor shows off Dumbledore's quirky yet practical persona as he answers questions about the clumsy and enterprising Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne. In the trailer, it's revealed that Scamander may be acting under Dumbledore's orders to head to Paris and the two seem to be teaming up in order to take down Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp. 

Grindelwald has recently escaped and is attempting to dominate all non-magical creatures! 

"I can’t move against Grindelwald," Dumbledore tells Scamander in the trailer. "It has to be you."

Do you think the powerful wizarding duo can take down Grindelwald?

Check out the trailer below! 

