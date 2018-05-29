Fashionable Fishing! David Beckham Takes Sons Romeo and Brooklyn On A Fishing Trip

David Beckham and his handsome sons can make anything look good — and they just proved that fact with pics of their recent fishing trip!



The former soccer star took his sons, Brooklyn, 19, and Romeo, 15, on a fishing trip for the bank holiday in England, and the threesome made quite the pack of cute fisherman. All three guys rocked newspaper style hats, tweed and corduroy pants, and button down shirts for their day in the great outdoors.

They literally looked like models going fishing.

The threesome also caught a big fish and made sure to grill it up right there. David shared a pic of their catch cooking on a tiny portable grill and joked that maybe they need to get a smaller fish or a bigger grill next time around.

Check out the cute pics below!