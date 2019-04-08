Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal: ‘I Am Ashamed Of The Pain I’ve Caused My Daughter’

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilt to the charges brought against her by the United States Attorney’s Office.

The “Desperate Housewives” star is admitting that she is guilty of paying at least $15,000 to to have a test proctor administer the SAT for her daughter and then have that proctor change the answers on her SAT to get a 400 improvement over her PSAT. Huffman released a statement on Monday over her decision to plead guilty.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office.

I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.

I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman agrees to plead guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, which has a a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and fines. However, NBC News reports that it is unlikely that Huffman would receive the maximum punishment for the crime given that it was not a violent crime.

