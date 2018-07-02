Felicity Jones Marries Director Charles Guard in Secret English Castle Wedding!

Felicity Jones attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London
Felicity Jones is a married woman!
The "The Theory of Everything" star said "I do" to her boyfriend of three years, director Charles Guard in stunning ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire in England. Felicity's rep confirmed the happy news to Access.
Felicity, 34, looked absolutely stunning in a white gown with a Victorian flair. The dress featured a sheer neckline and sleeves, pearl buttons down the front, and a ruffled collar. She wore a traditional veil and carried a bouquet of white and green blooms.
She wore her hair back and finished off her bridal style with a set of drop pearl earrings. Her handsome groom rocked a traditional morning coat and a yellow vest. The duo also kept to a traditional English bridal party with an adorable group of little page boys and flower girls.
The ceremony was also star-studded! Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hanks were also reportedly in attendance, according to The Sun.
"The Star Wars: Rogue One" and her director beau have been dating since 2015, but they are notoriously private. The pair reportedly got engaged in spring of 2017 and Felicity flashed her diamond sparkler on a red carpet in June 2017.
Congratulations to the new married couple!