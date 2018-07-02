Felicity Jones Marries Director Charles Guard in Secret English Castle Wedding!

Felicity Jones is a married woman!



The "The Theory of Everything" star said "I do" to her boyfriend of three years, director Charles Guard in stunning ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire in England. Felicity's rep confirmed the happy news to Access.

Felicity, 34, looked absolutely stunning in a white gown with a Victorian flair. The dress featured a sheer neckline and sleeves, pearl buttons down the front, and a ruffled collar. She wore a traditional veil and carried a bouquet of white and green blooms.