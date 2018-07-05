Fergie Reunites With The Black Eyed Peas For July Fourth Celebration

Fergie stepped away from the Peas last year to focus on her sophomore solo album "Double Dutchess," and the three remaining members have gone on to perform and release music without her.

Despite initial speculation that the break was permanent, will.i.am clarified in a statement to the Associated Press that he and the guys supported Fergie's outside endeavors and would always keep the door open for her.

"Fergie is family and will always be a Pea," he said at the time.