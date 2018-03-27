Fergie Shares A Harry Potter-Themed Photo Of Son Axl Jack On Her Birthday

Fergie is feeling the magic on her birthday!
The host of "The Four" celebrated her 43rd birthday on Tuesday with a sweet photo of her son, Axl, on Instagram. In the snap, the 4-year-old – who has the same blonde hair and almond-shaped eyes as his mama – was adorably dressed as Harry Potter, complete with a lightning bolt scar and an oversized Gryffindor tie.
"My most magical birthday gift ever #AxlJack," the songstress captioned the shot.
Fergie did have her eye on one more gift on her big day.
"For my birthday today, can someone spill #WhoBitBeyonce pretty please?" she wrote on Twitter, referencing the that A-list mystery that's kept stars and fans alike guessing since Monday.
While there's no telling if the "Double Dutchess" singer was treated to the birthday tea she was craving, it seems that Axl is her ultimate present.
Happy birthday, Fergie!
VIDEO: Fergie & Josh Duhamel Are Staying Friends For Their Son
--Stephanie Case