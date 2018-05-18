Fifth Harmony Releases Surprise Music Video For 'Don't Say You Love Me' In Final Farewell

It's a sad day for Harmonizers!

Fifth Harmony surprised fans with one final music video on Friday for their song "Don't Say You Love Me." The video comes after they played their final concert together last week. The girls, who met on the hit show "The X Factor," have been a band for nearly 6 years, but earlier this year they revealed plans to separate and go on to pursue individual careers.

In the final music video, Lauren, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally are all dressed in stunning dresses belting out their incredible song. The video feels like a final farewell to their fans. Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 in a surprise move, is not featured in the video.



At the end of the video, all four girls are seen in one final embrace… check it out!

