Fifth Harmony Shares Emotional Messages With Their Fans Following Their Final Show

Fifth Harmony is officially saying goodbye!
The final four members, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui, took to their official Fifth Harmony Twitter account to say a fond farewell to fans following their final show in Florida this weekend.
"We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts," they tweeted.
They added "What a way to cap off 6 years together" in another tweet.
Camila Cabello left the group on December 18, 2016, and the four additional women continued on without her, but announced in March that they would be taking a permanent hiatus following the final show on their tour.
Ally shared a photo from their final performance on her Instagram and wrote, "I love you."
We will miss you Fifth Harmony!