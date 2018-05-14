Fifth Harmony Shares Emotional Messages With Their Fans Following Their Final Show

Fifth Harmony is officially saying goodbye!

The final four members, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui, took to their official Fifth Harmony Twitter account to say a fond farewell to fans following their final show in Florida this weekend.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts," they tweeted.



