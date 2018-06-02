Florida Georgia Line Debuts 'Simple' Off Their Fourth Album: Hear It Now!

Florida Georgia Line is taking a step in a new direction with their new single "Simple" off their upcoming fourth album. "Simple," which was released on Friday (June 1), showcases a more roots-focused, pure sound from the duo who are known for their more pop country style hits.



Singers Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley croon on the track, which features banjos and a sing-song melody. It has a very simple, yet sweet beat and it's a fresh departure for the duo.

The new single comes off of a hot month for FGL. The duo crossed 1 billion streams with their sultry crossover hit "Meant To Be" with Bebe Rexha earlier this month and got huge nods for their song "God Your Mama and Me," which features Backstreet Boys.

Check out "Simple" below: