Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Lee Brice Test Positive for Covid-19

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard says that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The country singer shared the news on Monday writing on Instagram, “Some of y’all guessed it…..Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

Tyler and his Florida Georgia Line partner Brian Kelly were scheduled to perform their hit, “Long Live” at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville.

He’s the second CMA Awards performer who has tested positive for Covid-19. Lee Brice will no longer appearing at the awards show following his diagnosis, he was scheduled to perform a duet with Carly Pearce for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” He will be replaced with Lady A’s Charles Kelley.

The CMA Awards released a statement following the news of their diagnosis sharing that neither artist will be able to join the upcoming show.

“As you may have heard, unfortunately Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard both tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to join us for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Although this is incredibly disappointing, not only for the show but also for CMA personally as we care deeply for these artists and only want the best for them and their families, it does reassure us that our protocols are working. Our process enabled us to manage each situation immediately and before either artist ever entered our set. Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed,” the statement read.

“We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint. Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE and of course practicing social and physical distancing,” the statement continued. “We have an incredible show planned and look forward to bringing the Country Music community together. However, our number one priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our artists, our crew and our staff. That will never be compromised.”

The CMA Awards rehearsals are currently underway. The show will air live on November 11th on ABC from Music City Center in Nashville.