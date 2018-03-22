Food Network Star Katie Lee Is Engaged – Check Out Her Ring!

Wedding bells are on the way for Katie Lee!

The Food Network star – who was previously married to Billy Joel – has found love again with new fiancé Ryan Biegel, who popped the question on a romantic Parisian vacation.

Katie shared news of her engagement in a sweet Instagram selfie with her hubby-to-be. In the photo, the cookbook author had her left hand over her heart, showing off a sparkling diamond engagement ring.

"I said yes," Katie simply captioned the photo.