Food Network Star Katie Lee Is Engaged – Check Out Her Ring!

Wedding bells are on the way for Katie Lee!

The Food Network star – who was previously married to Billy Joel – has found love again with new fiancé Ryan Biegel, who popped the question on a romantic Parisian vacation.

Katie shared news of her engagement in a sweet Instagram selfie with her hubby-to-be. In the photo, the cookbook author had her left hand over her heart, showing off a sparkling diamond engagement ring.

"I said yes," Katie simply captioned the photo.

Ryan – a television producer who's worked behind the scenes on "Top Chef," "The Real Housewives of New York City" and "Beach Bites with Katie Lee" – first went public with his relationship with Katie on social media in 2016, posting a photo of the two relaxing in his home state of Florida.

The handsome 48-year-old has made plenty of appearances on Katie's Instagram page: taking couple selfies; cooking together; hanging with their dogs, Gus and Simba; posing at Hamptons soirees and kissing by the sea.

Katie separated from her music superstar ex in 2009 after nearly five years of marriage. The former pair had no children.

