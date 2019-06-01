Former Arsenal Soccer Star Jose Antonio Reyes Dies In Tragic Car Accident

Arsenal fans are mourning the loss of one of their own – Spanish soccer star Jose Antonio Reyes. Reyes died on Saturday after a tragic car accident, El Mundo reported. He was 35 years old.

Reyes was traveling in on a road in his hometown of Utrera, near Seville, Spain, when it crashed just before noon on Saturday. The father of three was rushed to a nearby hospital, but emergency personnel were not able to save his life. He is survived by his wife, Noelia Lopez, two daughters Noelia, 5, and Triana, 2, as well as a son from a previous relationship, Jose Antonio Jr., 11.

RELATED: 12 Celebrity-Athlete Couples Who Keep The Love Alive

Several reports revealed that Reyes’ cousin was also killed in the crash and another person in the car has severe burns.

Tributes have poured in from the soccer community from Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg, and more.

During the height of his career, Reyes played for Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Extremadura in the Segundo Division and competed for teams in Lisbon, China and London. Reyes represented Spain in 21 World Cup games, and was a part of the team that won the World Cup in 2006. Reyes had a massive career, starting when he was just 16 years old when he debuted for his local team in Sevilla.

The soccer community will certainly miss his presence.