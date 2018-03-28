Former 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Has Been Transferred To A Halfway House

Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody.

The 51-year-old Miller was originally scheduled for release June 21, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller has been in a California prison since turning herself in last July.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it.

WATCH: Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her Prison Sentencing: 'This Is Surreal'

The 51-year-old had filed for bankruptcy after defaulting on a Florida condominium mortgage and a mortgage on her Abby Lee Dance Company studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb.

Her lawyer argued Miller had become "ill-equipped to deal with the brand she became."

Copyright ©
2018 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News