Former Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Danny Kirwan Dies At Age 68

Mick Fleetwood says former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at age 68.

Fleetwood says in a Facebook post that Kirwan died Friday in London. No cause of death was given.

Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968-1972, playing on the albums "Then Play On," ''Blues Jam at Chess," ''Kiln House," Future Games" and "Bare Trees."