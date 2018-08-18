Former 'Good Morning America' Weatherman Sam Champion Is Serving Up A Sexy Summer!

Sam Champion

Sam Champion looks like a total hottie. (Credit: Instagram)

Sam Champion may predict the weather, but we're predicting a hot summer!

The weatherman, who was a beloved member of the "Good Morning America" crew, served up a sexy photo on Saturday as he enjoyed a cup of coffee with his husband, Rubem Robierb. 

Sam, 57, looked sexier than ever as he posed shirtless by the pool in Miami Beach.

Pool lunching! #coffee #saturday #miamilife have a great Saturday!! @chefmax73

A post shared by Sam Champion (@samchampion) on

Earlier in the week he and Rubem hit the open ocean on a boat and sipped champagne.  

That moment when every problem in the world...... doesn’t matter... and you are exactly where you want to be... and where you should be ❤️. #mylove #thankyou #miamilife

A post shared by Sam Champion (@samchampion) on

It looks like their Miami vacation treated them well. 

Looking good, Sam! 

