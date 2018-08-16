Fox News Faces Social Media Backlash After Using Patti Labelle Photo In Aretha Franklin Memorium

FOX News is facing some serious social media backlash from Aretha Franklin fans.

After the Queen of Soul passed away on Thursday, the news outlet reported her death using a photo of Patti Labelle in their news package.

Viewers noticed that Fox News seemingly confused Aretha with the "New Attitude" diva when an image of Patti performing "Over the Rainbow" during a 2014 PBS special was featured at the end of the obituary. While Aretha was correctly pictured in the center of the screen, Patti is clearly visible in the background of the graphic.

The mix-up rightfully enraged fans of both music legends, as viewers took to Twitter to blast the network.