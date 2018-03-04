Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress At Oscars, Sweeps Award Season

Frances McDormand capped an awards season of accolades with the biggest one of all: an Oscar for best actress.

After sweeping trophies at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, Independent Spirit and BAFTA ceremonies, McDormand won for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

She played Mildred Hayes, a hardened woman seeking justice for her daughter's murder in the crime drama.

McDormand rarely does anything A-list actresses are known to do: wear designer gowns, walk red carpets or politic during awards season and yet she collected all the biggest trophies this season.

At the Spirit awards on Oscar eve, McDormand said it had been hard not to swear the last couple months because "this awards convention goes on (expletive) forever."