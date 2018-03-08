Francia Raisa Details Recovery After Donating Kidney To Selena Gomez: 'She Could Have Died'

Selena Gomez faced complications from her kidney transplant, that nearly cost her her life.
"Grown-Ish" star Francia Raisa – who donated her kidney to Selena last year – detailed the difficult recovery the operation took on both she and Sel faced in an interview with W Magazine.
"I didn't want to eat, I didn't want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared,'" Francia revealed to the mag.
The "Come & Get It" singer quietly stepped back from her career last summer to recover from her kidney transplant in hopes of helping her battle with Lupus. Sel eventually broke the news to her fans in an emotional Instagram post on Sept. 14, 2017.
Francia continued to reveal why the two kept the procedure so private.
"We didn’t want to tell anybody because recovery was very hard for us, and we went through a depression at the time," she said. "We kind of just wanted to be normal and not have that attention on us."
Normalcy didn't last long, however, as Francia went on to star in the hit Freeform comedy "Grown-ish" soon after the surgery.
"It was my very first audition after surgery," she said. "I didn’t tell them. I walked in, and was in so much pain. This is two weeks after surgery. I couldn’t open the door."
Now, the two friends are both in good health and closer than ever.
Selena got emotional thanking Francia for her selfless act while being honored at Billboard's Women In Music event last November.
"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life," Sel told the crowd.
That's the true power of friendship.