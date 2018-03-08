Francia Raisa Details Recovery After Donating Kidney To Selena Gomez: 'She Could Have Died'

Selena Gomez faced complications from her kidney transplant, that nearly cost her her life.

"Grown-Ish" star Francia Raisa – who donated her kidney to Selena last year – detailed the difficult recovery the operation took on both she and Sel faced in an interview with W Magazine.

"I didn't want to eat, I didn't want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared,'" Francia revealed to the mag.