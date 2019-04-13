‘Fresh Prince’ Alum Tatyana Ali Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Vaughn Raspberry

From Bel-Air to babies!

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum Tatyana Ali has a bun in the oven.

The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news and to show off her adorable baby bump.

“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump,” she wrote next to a cute smiling mirror selfie.

“We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew!” she added.

“I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry,” she concluded.

Fans shared their excited for Tatyana in the comments section.

“SO happy for you!!!!!! This is awesome!” one person wrote.

“Congratulations Tat! You wear pregnancy well, my dear and I’m praying for an amazing experience and healthy baby #2!” another person wrote.

“Aw!! Congratulations @tatyanaali wishing you the best of luck during this pregnancy” a third person said.

This is the second baby for Tatyana and her hubby Vaughn Raspberry.

They also share 2-year-old son Edward Aszard, who she posts lots of photos on social media.

“I carved these pumpkins today for my little one,” she wrote back in October next to a photo of her and her little one next to some pumpkins. “He looooves marine life! #halloween #jackolantern.”

Congrats to the happy family!

— Stephanie Swaim