G-Eazy Arrested In Stockholm After Alleged Nightclub Brawl

Rapper G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, was arrested on Thursday morning in Stockholm after he allegedly got into a fight at a nightclub following a performance.

According to a report from The Blast, Swedish police arrested an American around 3 AM on a charge of assault. The American, thought to be G Eazy, was reportedly involved in an altercation with an employee of a nightclub.

G-Eazy, who is dating Halsey, was reportedly with her at the time of the arrest. Their friend Sean Kingston was also reportedly at the nightclub.

I consider him to be under strong suspicion of violence against a public servant," Swedish prosecutor Carl Mellberg told Swedish Radio, saying he believed there was "a risk that the suspect will flee or in others way seek to avoid prosecution or punishment."

According to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, a court will rule on Friday whether Gillum can continue to be detained. His lawyer declined to comment when approached by the Expressen tabloid.