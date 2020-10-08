Gabrielle Union, Bryan Cranston And More Join Kevin Hart’s Star-Studded Charity Telethon

Kevin Hart is giving back—and a bunch of his famous friends are here to help!

The “Get Hard” actor will host the live two-hour MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, which will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The event will include entertainment, comedy, musical performances and gaming.

It was previously announced that Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan and Jillian Mercado signed on for the event, but now even more famous faces are joining in!

Garcelle Beauvais, Aloe Blacc, Bryan Cranston, Adam Devine, Fat Joe, Liz Gillies, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Loni Love, Leslie Mann, Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union Wade and John David Washington have all been added to the special event.

MDA President and CEO Lynn O’Connor Vos raved over the celebs who are getting involved, saying in a press release, “We’re thrilled to have these incredibly talented celebrities help raise critical funds we need for research, care and advocacy for our families. We are also firmly dedicated to ensuring that the neuromuscular disease community is accurately portrayed and celebrated in all of the programming with our community advisory committee providing counsel and having representation on the Telethon production team and as part of the writing process.”

She continued, “We are grateful for all support as we focus on raising awareness and removing barriers for people within our community.”

The event will be streamed on on October 24 at 8pm E.T. on LOL Network platforms including YouTube, Pluto, and more to be announced.

— by Katcy Stephan