Gabrielle Union Dresses Kaavia James In ‘Bring It On’ Cheerleader Outfit During Hometown Visit To Nebraska

Brr, it’s cold in here, and there must be a little Kaavia James in the atmosphere! Gabrielle Union took a trip to her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and made sure to show her 10-month-old daughter’s Clovers pride by dressing her in a “Bring It On” cheerleader outfit!

The 46-year-old actress showed off a bunch of cute pics of Kaavia dressed as her character from her 2000 movie on her Instagram account.

“Bring it!!!!!” the actress captioned the photo, smiling ear to ear looking at her daughter. “Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska 🏈👼🏾,” she added of the outfit.

Gabrielle also thanked a local restaurant for getting little Kaavia the ensemble!

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and her husband Dwayne Wade had a jam-packed weekend in Nebraska with their family. The couple headed to enjoy a college football game on Saturday morning and Gabrielle got a special treat by wearing Scott Gaylord’s jersey.

“Wearing Scott Gaylord’s jersey today and feeling humbled & honored to represent the Gaylord family & the whole state of Nebraska on @collegegameday with @dwyanewade 🌽🏈❤🙏🏾 #PrenupsMakeAllTheDifference,” Gabrielle captioned a post.

PHOTOS: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Amazing 5th Anniversary Vacation Is Making Us Jealous!