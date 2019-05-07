Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Wow At The Met Gala After-Party

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s Met Gala after-party looks were a slam dunk.

After the main event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actress, 46, slipped into a sexy, shiny golden jumpsuit with a white feathered jacket to continue her night of fun! She accessorized the glam look with dazzling gold jewelry and a matching handbag.

The former NBA star, 37, changed into a slick suit with a crew neck T-shirt and a pair of trainer tennis shoes.

Earlier in the evening, the duo dressed to the “camp” theme in matching hooded ensembles.

Gabrielle wore a silver and black jewel encrusted gown with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a shawl cape and a pair of black leather gloves that matched with her hubby’s black suit with embroidered detailing.

The “Breaking In” star styled her long locks in a slicked back look that draped her curls down her back. Not only did Gabrielle and Dwyane look great, they also clearly had a good time at fashion prom! The couple partied it up on the dance floor with Ciara and danced to Cher. Despite the no cell phone footage, Ciara captured some of their night of fun on her Instagram Story and prying eyes will spot Gabrielle front and center!

The couple stepped out in similar glammed up fashion for Dwayne’s retirement bash last month.

The new parents to 6-month-old daughter, Kaavia James, looked loved up as they celebrated his retirement from the NBA in coordinated attire.

It’s safe to say that anytime these two hit the town they redefine fashion goals!