Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Biggest Style Inspirations, Including Co-Star Jessica Alba: 'She's Got A Great Aesthetic'





Gabrielle Union is about as real as it gets — and so is her clothing line!

The actress, entrepreneur, author, fashion designer and activist chatted exclusively with Access about her newest collection for New York & Company (out now) and the real-life women who inspire her style, including her "L.A.'s Finest" co-star Jessica Alba.

"I'm lucky that I get to work with one of my inspirations, Jessica Alba," Gabrielle said. "I'm obsessed with her style. Just today, she popped in with these overalls and a sports bra, and I was like, 'Yaasss!' She's got a great aesthetic that goes from high fashion to super-comfy L.A. chic, which I love."