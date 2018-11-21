Gabrielle Union Shares Precious Photo Of Her #WCW Baby Girl Kaavia After Adorable Meeting With Oprah Winfrey

Look at that adorable face!
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a precious photo of her newborn baby girl Kaavia James in honor of her ongoing #WomanCrushWednesday series.
"Today's #WCW👶🏾 is @kaaviajames," the actress wrote. "This little dynamo reminds me to never give up on my dreams. Never give up hope and never think you are alone. Many people are suffering in silence in plain sight. They are screaming and nothing is coming out. Let us all remember to keep our eyes, minds and hearts open to one another and for ourselves as well. To anyone suffering and losing hope, let us all lift you up in the light of goodness and hold you there. You are loved, heard and seen."
Gabrielle and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together on Nov. 7 via surrogate. Since her arrival, Kaavia has made a splash on social media thanks to a plethora of sweet pictures from her proud parents. But the little one's biggest milestone so far may be her introduction to Oprah Winfrey!
The TV mogul met the couple's daughter earlier this week while filming an exclusive interview that will air on Dec. 8 on OWN.
"Look who I got to meet! Little @KaaviaJames, the miracle baby!" Oprah gushed. "Kaavia James, you are SO loved by your parents. Couldn’t be happier for @GabUnion and @DwyaneWade. I talk with them about their path to parenthood…this conversation is for every parent and anyone who became a family in their own way. Our television exclusive airs on OWN 12/8 at 8/7c."
Gabrielle also gushed over the surreal moment. "From the Bottle to the Bassinet... No New Friends. Crew. Tight," the new mom wrote. "So excited to share what we have been working on with @oprah & @kaaviajames."
-- Gabi Duncan