Gabrielle Union Shares Precious Photo Of Her #WCW Baby Girl Kaavia After Adorable Meeting With Oprah Winfrey

Look at that adorable face!

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a precious photo of her newborn baby girl Kaavia James in honor of her ongoing #WomanCrushWednesday series.

"Today's #WCW👶🏾 is @kaaviajames," the actress wrote. "This little dynamo reminds me to never give up on my dreams. Never give up hope and never think you are alone. Many people are suffering in silence in plain sight. They are screaming and nothing is coming out. Let us all remember to keep our eyes, minds and hearts open to one another and for ourselves as well. To anyone suffering and losing hope, let us all lift you up in the light of goodness and hold you there. You are loved, heard and seen."