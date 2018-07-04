Gal Gadot Slays On A Gigantic Waterslide On The Fourth Of July: See The Video!

Gal Gadot is getting into the Fourth of July!
The Israeli-born actress celebrated America's independence with a fun video where she's sliding down a gigantic inflatable waterslide. The "Wonder Woman" star is rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and the video begins where she's at the top of the slide. All of a sudden she takes off, throws her hands up and cannot help but break into a huge smile as she comes roaring down the slide.
Clearly the stunning star knows how to have a good time!
Earlier this year revealed to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that she and her children are definitely embracing American holidays. They did their first Halloween in the states last year and Jimmy even had Gal try her very first peanut butter cup.
Gal is currently working on Patty Jenkins' second "Wonder Woman" movie — "Wonder Woman 1984." The film is expected to be released in Fall 2019.