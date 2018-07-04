Gal Gadot Slays On A Gigantic Waterslide On The Fourth Of July: See The Video!

Gal Gadot is getting into the Fourth of July!

The Israeli-born actress celebrated America's independence with a fun video where she's sliding down a gigantic inflatable waterslide. The "Wonder Woman" star is rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and the video begins where she's at the top of the slide. All of a sudden she takes off, throws her hands up and cannot help but break into a huge smile as she comes roaring down the slide.

Wishing you all a safe and happy 4th of July!!

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Clearly the stunning star knows how to have a good time!

Earlier this year revealed to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that she and her children are definitely embracing American holidays. They did their first Halloween in the states last year and Jimmy even had Gal try her very first peanut butter cup. 

Gal is currently working on Patty Jenkins' second "Wonder Woman" movie — "Wonder Woman 1984." The film is expected to be released in Fall 2019. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News