Gal Gadot Wears Wonder Woman Costume To Surprise Patients At A Children's Hospital

Gal Gadot truly is a wonder.
The 33-year-old actress donned her iconic Wonder Woman costume (tiara and all!) to pay a surprise visit to some real life superheroes – patients at Inova Children's Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.
One mom, whose own little Wonder Woman is a patient at the hospital, shared adorable pics of Gal holding her baby girl on Facebook.
"You Guys!!!!! When Wonder Woman (the REAL Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot), comes to visit, you take as many pictures as you can," she captioned the post.