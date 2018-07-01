'Game Of Thrones' Celebrates The Show's End With Wrap Party In Belfast: See Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke & More Cast Members!

The end is near!

The cast and crew of HBO's "Game of Thrones" came together on Saturday night in Belfast, Ireland, to celebrate the end of production on the show's eighth and final season.

The attendees included cast members Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Iain Glen, Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, Nathalie Emmanuel and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "Fifty Shades of Grey" star and Belfast native Jamie Dornan was also spotted arriving at the wrap party.