'Game Of Thrones' Celebrates The Show's End With Wrap Party In Belfast: See Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke & More Cast Members!

The end is near!
The cast and crew of HBO's "Game of Thrones" came together on Saturday night in Belfast, Ireland, to celebrate the end of production on the show's eighth and final season.
The attendees included cast members Kit Harington, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Iain Glen, Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, Nathalie Emmanuel and creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "Fifty Shades of Grey" star and Belfast native Jamie Dornan was also spotted arriving at the wrap party.
Emilia Clarke was also in attendance. She joked with reporters beforehand about how the cast and crew planned to celebrate the night with "Mr. Alcohol."
From the red carpet to inside the venue, they really pulled out all the stops for the big celebration. Snow Patrol took the stage to perform, and Kit even showed off his skills in the DJ booth!
David and D.B. also had some words for their cast and crew following their show's unprecedented success.
The premiere date for Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" has yet to be announced.
-- Gabi Duncan