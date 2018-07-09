'Game Of Thrones' Star Tom Hopper Welcomes Baby Daughter Truly Rose Hopper

Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly and James Faulkner as Randyll Tarly in 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 5 -- 'Eastwatch' (Macall B. Polay/HBO)
"Game of Thrones" star Tom Hopper and his wife, Laura Hopper, welcomed their second child, a baby girl!
Tom announced the happy news on Instagram over the weekend with an adorable and touching post, revealing her name is Truly Rose Hopper.
"So my amazing wife @laurahopperhops gave birth to our second beautiful child. Welcome to the world, our baby daughter, Truly Rose Hopper. Weighing 8lb 1oz," the actor, who played Dickon Tarly on "Game of Thrones," wrote alongside a pic. "Family bed times just got even more cozy."
He then added an even more adorable shoutout to his new baby girl.
"I feel like the luckiest guy on earth. There is no feeling like the skin on skin i’ve had with our beautiful children after their births. An immediate and unique bonding process that is the most beautiful of moments to experience as a parent. Their hearts beating next to yours for the first time, and your body warmth keeping them comfortable and secure. A true blessing to be able to give and it’s nature at its finest," he captioned a photo where he's holding his baby daughter.
The couple also have a three-year-old son, Freddie.
Congratulations to the happy family!