'Game Of Thrones' Star Tom Hopper Welcomes Baby Daughter Truly Rose Hopper

"Game of Thrones" star Tom Hopper and his wife, Laura Hopper, welcomed their second child, a baby girl!

Tom announced the happy news on Instagram over the weekend with an adorable and touching post, revealing her name is Truly Rose Hopper.

"So my amazing wife @laurahopperhops gave birth to our second beautiful child. Welcome to the world, our baby daughter, Truly Rose Hopper. Weighing 8lb 1oz," the actor, who played Dickon Tarly on "Game of Thrones," wrote alongside a pic. "Family bed times just got even more cozy."