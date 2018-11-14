Garth Brooks Leads The 2018 CMA Awards With A Moment Of Silence For Borderline Shooting Victims

Garth Brooks led the 2018 Country Music Association Awards off with a special dedication to the victims of the Borderline Shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The country star payed his respects on behalf of the entire country music community on Wednesday night with a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in the Nov. 7 tragedy.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville (Getty Images)
"I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals whom we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline," Garth said. "Tonight let's celebrate their lives. Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory."
Surrounded by camera phone lights, Garth removed his hat and led the crowd in the moment of silence before the names of the 12 victims appeared on screen.
"So please, join me now in a moment of silence," he said.
"In Memoriam" appeared above the list of names.
Luke Bryan followed the somber and heartfelt introduction with a performance of his song "What Makes You Country."