Garth Brooks Says 'AGT's' Michael Ketterer Will Not Perform At His Concert Following Arrest

"America's Got Talent" contestant Michael Ketterer will no longer be performing at Garth Brooks' upcoming Notre Dame, Ind., concert following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last week.
Brooks broke the news in his weekly "Inside Studio G" Facebook Live series on Monday night, explaining to fans that he couldn't ignore the situation.
"I think we were all raised this way – I'm sure you were probably raised the same way as I was: You can't just turn your back on things. You have to address them. So let's just address the Michael Ketterer situation and "America's Got Talent,'" the country icon began.
Brooks said that he called the reality contestant over the weekend in the days after his arrest.
"We talked, and we decided that it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and perform there," Brooks said.
Last Thursday, two days after the "America's Got Talent" season 13 finale, Ketterer was booked by Los Angeles police on suspicion of domestic violence, Access confirmed at the time. The next morning, he was released after posting $50,000 bail.
According to TMZ, the father of six was arrested after an alleged fight with his wife, Ivey, when police noticed she had a "visible red mark." The reality contestant told the outlet that the arrest was a "misunderstanding" and claimed that Ivey did not want to press charges.
"That family, they will figure it out, and they will find it within themselves, and of course the good lord above," Brooks said of the incident. "They'll figure that out. But Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame."
The pediatric mental health nurse made a splash on "America's Got Talent" this season, impressing Simon Cowell so much with his audition that the hard-to-please judge pressed his Golden Buzzer, advancing the singer directly to the live shows.
During the semifinals, Cowell issued a shoutout to Brooks to write a song for Ketterer if he made it to the finals. Brooks delivered, penning a ballad entitled "The Courage to Love" for the Knoxville native.
"Simon Cowell called us out to write a song for the finale," Brooks recalled in his Facebook Live stream. "It was a chance to write, which I thanked Simon for. And what came out of it though – wow! This song kind of caught me by surprise."
The "Ask Me How I Know" crooner also invited Ketterer, who placed fifth on finale night, to perform the song on his sold-out Oct. 20 tour date at Notre Dame Stadium.
Access reached out to Ketterer for comment following his arrest. The singer is due in court on Oct. 19, one day before Brooks' Notre Dame concert.
