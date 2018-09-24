Garth Brooks Says 'AGT's' Michael Ketterer Will Not Perform At His Concert Following Arrest

"America's Got Talent" contestant Michael Ketterer will no longer be performing at Garth Brooks' upcoming Notre Dame, Ind., concert following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last week.

Brooks broke the news in his weekly "Inside Studio G" Facebook Live series on Monday night, explaining to fans that he couldn't ignore the situation.

"I think we were all raised this way – I'm sure you were probably raised the same way as I was: You can't just turn your back on things. You have to address them. So let's just address the Michael Ketterer situation and "America's Got Talent,'" the country icon began.

Brooks said that he called the reality contestant over the weekend in the days after his arrest.

"We talked, and we decided that it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and perform there," Brooks said.