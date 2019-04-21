Gavin DeGraw Wipes Out On Ice After Singing The National Anthem

You good, bro?! Gavin DeGraw might be seeing some stars after singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The singer took to the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup tournament, between Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators, to perform the National Anthem at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

After the 42-year-old belted out the song, Gavin took quite a tumble on the ice.

Thankfully, Gavin was a good sport about his hilarious fall and took to Instagram to poke fun at himself.

“I didn’t realize singing the national anthem was a full-contact sport,” the songwriter joked alongside a vid of his tumble.

Famous friends of the “In Love With a Girl” were quick to comment on his fall.

“Legend,” Taylor Lautner wrote in the comments section with a laughing face emoji.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” Andy Grammer joked.

“Amazing. I’m so happy… that you’re ok. Love you bro,” country star Brett Young also commented.

“Your rendition of the anthem was excellent. Your rendition of Charlie Chaplin needs some work,” comedian Dane Cook also joked in the comments section.