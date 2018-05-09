Geena Davis' 4th Husband Reza Jarrahy Files For Divorce

Geena Davis is headed for divorce again.



The "Thelma & Louise" star's fourth husband, Reza Jarrahy filed for divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage on Tuesday, Access reports.

Jarrahy reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and stated Nov. 15, 2017, as their date of separation. According to documents obtained by Access, Jarrahy is asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody. He is asking the judge to deny any request by her for spousal support.

The couple shares 13-year-old twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William, as well as 16-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshvar.

Davis, 62, and Jarrahy, 47, said "I do" on September 1, 2001.