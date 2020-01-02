Gene Simmons Puts Ice Cubes In His Cereal Making Everyone Freak Out

Gene Simmons is stirring up some controversy over breakfast.

The Kiss frontman started the new year off by sharing two photos of his bowl of cereal but there was something unexpected in the bowl.

Floating alongside the Oreos and frosted shredded-wheat were ice cubes leaving many people perplexed.

He captioned the post with, “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?”

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

But it doesn’t seem like this tradition is a new one. Gene’s son Nick responded to his post writing, “30 years. 30 years of watching him do this. This is my life.”

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

The 70-year-old sparked thousands of comments on Twitter with most people expressing their displeasure of the unique addition to cereal.

Absolutely not. Try chilling your bowl if you want that milk ice cold. — Little Rad Riding Hood (@MeritaAppleHead) January 2, 2020

No, man. No. — Lee ☃ Carter (@carterforva) January 2, 2020

Don’t let this guy get to you, Gene. Food is personal. It’s the story of you. Don’t ever let the haters write your story for you. — Branson Reese (@bransonreese) January 2, 2020

milk is refrigerated for a reason you monster — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) January 2, 2020