Gene Simmons Puts Ice Cubes In His Cereal Making Everyone Freak Out

Gene Simmons is stirring up some controversy over breakfast.

The Kiss frontman started the new year off by sharing two photos of his bowl of cereal but there was something unexpected in the bowl.

Floating alongside the Oreos and frosted shredded-wheat were ice cubes leaving many people perplexed.

He captioned the post with, “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?”

But it doesn’t seem like this tradition is a new one. Gene’s son Nick responded to his post writing, “30 years. 30 years of watching him do this. This is my life.”

The 70-year-old sparked thousands of comments on Twitter with most people expressing their displeasure of the unique addition to cereal.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.