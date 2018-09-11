Geoffrey Owens Lands Role On 'NCIS: New Orleans' Following Job Shaming Backlash

It seems Geoffrey Owens won't be going back to work at Trader Joe's anytime soon.

The "Cosby Show" alum has landed a guest-starring role on "NCIS: New Orleans" amid the aftermath of his now-viral job shaming backlash.

Owens is set to appear in the upcoming season's sixth episode as Commander Adams, an old friend of Pride's (Scott Bakula) who offers him medical and spiritual advice, per multiple reports including Deadline and Entertainment Weekly.